Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,465,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,426,000 after purchasing an additional 245,440 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,112,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

