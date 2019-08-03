Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price (down previously from C$10.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.14.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.86. 1,655,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.78. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.