Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS.

HPP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 635,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $962,300.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,744.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

