Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.21.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.93. 1,693,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $86,802,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 957,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after buying an additional 230,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,242,553,000 after buying an additional 186,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 114.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 163,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.