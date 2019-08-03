Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Humanigen stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

