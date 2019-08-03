Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of HCFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCFT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

