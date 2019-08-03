Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 1385986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

HSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In related news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

