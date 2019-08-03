Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $17.70. Husqvarna shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 787 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

