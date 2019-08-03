HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $21.01, approximately 2,033,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,231,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.60 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 932.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.