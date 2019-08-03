Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.84 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $1.29 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 87.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.05516439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

