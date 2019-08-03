HyperQuant Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $147,306.00 and $194,226.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00112210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

