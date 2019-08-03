iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 139,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,550. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 218.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 96,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iCAD by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

