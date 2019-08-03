ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.ICF International also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $91,583.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,338 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,723.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,464 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

