ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 209,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,544. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $99,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,344.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503 in the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

