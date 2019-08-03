Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) were up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 261,646 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 55,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

