Icon Plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icon in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.89. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Icon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 573,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Icon by 72.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

