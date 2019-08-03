Ignis Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Upbit, HitBTC and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.01396119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.