Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Issues Earnings Results

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,368. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 80.6% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

