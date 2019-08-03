IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of IMPINJ in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in IMPINJ by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,340,703.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,476.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,654. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

