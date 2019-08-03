Independent Bank Co.(MI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

IBCP opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $510.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

