Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.14.

IAG stock traded up C$2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$54.19. 298,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.37. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$41.32 and a 12-month high of C$55.05.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

