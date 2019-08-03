InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Up 38.7% This Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. InflationCoin has a market cap of $33,846.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00991063 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000536 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

