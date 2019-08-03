ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.12 ($15.26).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

