Innogy (ETR:IGY) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Innogy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.98 ($43.00).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of IGY opened at €43.55 ($50.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38. Innogy has a 12 month low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.02). The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.27.

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.