Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.22 million.Inphi also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 2,613,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,424. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Barclays raised their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,909,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,141 shares of company stock worth $2,715,385 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.