Insider Buying: Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Purchases A$39,900.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ian Davies bought 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,297.87).

Senex Energy stock opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Friday. Senex Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of A$0.54 ($0.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.76 million and a P/E ratio of -30.45.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

