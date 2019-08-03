Insider Buying: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Acquires $12,072.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo bought 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOVA opened at $11.52 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.78.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

