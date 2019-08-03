Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

