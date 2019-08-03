Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

CVE ITR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 97,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

