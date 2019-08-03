Intelsat (NYSE:I) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:I traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,114. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of I. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth about $33,155,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth about $10,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intelsat by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,549 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth about $5,867,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

