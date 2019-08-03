Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.42. 2,635,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,494. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,985.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,576. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

