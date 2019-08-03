International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 713 ($9.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 649.46 ($8.49).

LON IAG traded up GBX 34.70 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 448.20 ($5.86). The company had a trading volume of 19,271,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 413.60 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.35.

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

