inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. inTEST updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.02-0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $4.76 on Friday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

INTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

