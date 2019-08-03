Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.45. 34,766,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,175,718. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

