Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,497 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 call options.

In other Landstar System news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

