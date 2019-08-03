Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.79 million and $55.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

