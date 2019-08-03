ION (ION) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. ION has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,274.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009096 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,680,993 coins and its circulating supply is 14,780,993 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

