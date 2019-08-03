Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

IOVA traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 2,857,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 289,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

