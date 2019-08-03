IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 5,347,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,439. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 60.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,039,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 500,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

