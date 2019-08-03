Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $181,440.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $20,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $20,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.64. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth $3,648,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 86.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Iradimed by 68.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

