Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $125.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 683,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,813. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.94%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,416,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

