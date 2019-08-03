Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives $34.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,509. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

