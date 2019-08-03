iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,785,000 after acquiring an additional 206,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 8,857,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

