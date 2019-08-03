iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $107.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.00.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

