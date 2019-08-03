iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,777,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,638,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

