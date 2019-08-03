iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $63.49. 2,299,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,556,223. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

