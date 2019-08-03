iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.