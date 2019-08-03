iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Water Oak Advisors LLC

Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,292 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up 4.5% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,805. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.