iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

