Issuer Direct’s (ISDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 27,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $18.50.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Issuer Direct worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

